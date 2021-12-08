Win a Glamping Vacation with Petite Retreats this Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petite Retreats, which provides unique vacation rentals across the country, is holding a Merry Treatmas Sweepstakes, offering a chance to win a weeklong stay at the Petite Retreats location of the winner's choosing, along with 11 other prizes throughout the course of the sweepstakes. With glamping-style accommodations including tiny houses, colorful cottages, cabins and yurts, Petite Retreats provides travelers unique experiences enjoying the outdoors in top vacation destinations, with resort-style amenities.

Petite Retreats offers travelers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, in unique accommodations consisting of tiny houses, cabins, cottages, yurts, tents and teepees, complemented with resort-style amenities. The Merry Treatmas Sweepstakes provides participants a chance to win a weeklong stay at a Petite Retreats location of their choosing, along with 11 other prizes throughout the course of the sweepstakes.

The contest is set to begin on Thursday, December 9 with winners picked daily for each of the 12 days of the sweepstakes. Daily prizes include two-night stays at tiny house villages located in Oregon, Washington, Arizona, New Hampshire and the Florida Keys, a cottage stay at Tropical Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida, a yurt stay at Yosemite Lakes located just outside the National Park, a Yeti® tumbler package, Patagonia® gear, and the grand prize is a weeklong stay at any Petite Retreats location. Contestants following Petite Retreats on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest will need to register daily to be eligible to win that day's prize.

"Our glamping rentals provide an ideal combination of comfortable accommodations in beautiful settings in which guests can enjoy the great outdoors," said Petite Retreats spokeswoman Pat Zamora. "Everyone should have an opportunity to experience the fun of glamping, and the Merry Treatmas Sweepstakes will provide this opportunity to several lucky winners," Zamora added.

Petite Retreats features unique vacation rentals including yurts, cabins, cottages and tiny houses across more than 100 RV resorts and campgrounds nationwide. Visit Petite Retreats on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest each day of the contest, beginning December 9, for your chance to win one of 12 Merry Treatmas Sweepstakes prizes.

Details and qualifications for participation in the Merry Treatmas Sweepstakes may apply and can be viewed by clicking here.

About Petite Retreats

Petite Retreats offers a collection of unique vacation accommodations across the U.S. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Petite Retreats and its affiliates offer vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. Petite Retreats' unique accommodations consist of tiny houses, cabins, cottages, yurts, tents and teepees. Visit www.PetiteRetreats.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petite Retreats