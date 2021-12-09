With Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew Sitzberger joining the senior team and our new partnership with Unilever, Playrcart looks forward to global expansion in 2022

AdTech Startup, Playrcart prepares for International Expansion with Latest Hire, Selected by Unilever in Live Virtual Contest With Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew Sitzberger joining the senior team and our new partnership with Unilever, Playrcart looks forward to global expansion in 2022

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playrcart ( www.playrcart.com ), the pioneers behind Transactional Ads, announces today the hiring of its new Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew Sitzberger. As the latest C-Suite executive, Andrew joins a high caliber roster that also includes Executive Chairman Peter Scott, as Playrcart plans to expand internationally in 2022.

Unilever chose Playrcart for the shortlist, from nearly 300 entries, for its ability to create truly shoppable media.

Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew enters Playrcart during a critical high-growth phase, which saw the close of a £1 million pre-seed funding round in Q3 2021. Formerly Chief Revenue Officer at Eyekandy, Andrew brings a wealth of experience having worked in the sales and business development field in Saas, E- commerce and Digital innovation. His expertise proves to be invaluable as the company prepares to expand its business into key markets such as North America and other areas of Europe. Andrew is well versed in digital innovation, and the way in which digital products can be integrated into Playrcart's core product.

"I'm delighted to take an executive role as Chief Revenue Officer with Playrcart at this exciting time, where in the last year, the team has already achieved great success with brands," says Andrew Sitzberger, Chief Revenue Officer. "My goal here will be to help accelerate Playrcart's growth into new territories and grow our solution portfolio, helping Playrcart remain a leader in the ad tech space."

The hiring announcement comes on the heels of Playrcart's latest success - being selected to explore partnership opportunities with Unilever following its Positive Beauty Growth Platform live virtual global pitch contest. Unilever chose Playrcart for the shortlist, from nearly 300 entries, for its ability to create truly shoppable media, designed to boost advertising interactions and sales for brands around the world. As a result of Playrcart's pitch on the virtual stage, the company was also named People's Choice at the close of the event by its attendees.

2021 served as a year for accelerated growth for Playrcart, where through a series of strategic brand campaigns, the company was able to cement its position as a category leader for transactional advertising. Since January, Playrcart has partnered with AB InBev, Warners, Vodafone, Walgreens-Boots Alliance, Ford, Coty, L'Oreal and more to be announced. Playrcart seamlessly integrates its technology into any digital advertising campaign and enables instant transactions during the ad experience itself, which now extends to live social media streaming - a category expected to grow to $50 billion by 2023. Given the trajectory Playrcart is on, the company is well-equipped to scale on a global stage next year.

"We're thrilled to have become pioneers in this space of digital advertising so quickly. We have had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned brands, and this latest partnership with Unilever is testament to our results," adds Glen Dormieux, Founder, Playrcart. "Bringing Andrew on board as our Chief Revenue Officer will only enhance our capabilities as we extend our reach to include new clients, categories and territories next year."

As 2022 quickly approaches, Playrcart stays committed to delivering the most seamless, forward-thinking technology for brands to maximize their digital assets. For more information about Playrcart, visit: https://www.playrcart.com/

About Playrcart

Playrcart is the company that enables customers to instantly purchase products and services directly within rich media such as video and gifs, banner ads, as well as via live streams. Its transactional ad format maintains the engagement experience derived from compelling content, while enabling a clear call to action, be that a ticketing purchase, buying an item or donating to charity. Brands that use Playrcart's technology see their sales funnel diluted by 70% on average.

In 2017-2018, Playrcart was selected from hundreds of start-ups to be part of Telefonica's Global Wayra Program, with the tech giant investing in Playrcart and appointing them as a global supplier. Since then, Playrcart has achieved continuous recognition, with the startup named the 2021 winner of Reimagining Fundraising - a global call to uncover the best future-proofed technologies to best serve the global Charity and NGO industries in a post-COVID world. Playrcart has been endorsed by the UN, UNICEF, Save The Children, Amnesty International, WWF, Medecins San Frontieres and many other global charities for its work in the space. Most recently, Playrcart was also the winner of the Mad//Fest Mad//Anywhere Global Virtual Event 2021 competition, securing a key contract with AB InBev.

View original content:

SOURCE Playrcart