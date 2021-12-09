ARTREPRENEUR BECOMES FIRST MULTI-MODAL PLATFORM FOR THE ARTS TO GAIN B-CORP STATUS

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artrepreneur, a multi-modal digital marketplace for artists and art-lovers announced today that the company has been awarded B-corp certification - becoming the first platform for the arts to secure the coveted status. Artrepreneur joins an elite group of approximately 4,000 socially responsible global companies including Patagonia, Tom's of Maine, Ben & Jerry's, New Belgium Brewing and Guardian Media Group.

Certified B-corps are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B-corps become certified through a rigorous verification process through B Lab and must meet strict standards to join a global community of leaders using business for good. Only a small percentage of all companies who apply earn the certification. Artrepreneur earned a score of 114.5 putting it in the outstanding category.

"As a public benefit corporation for artists, we are committed to balancing profit and purpose so that we can not only help artists and designers be more successful artrepreneurs but also foster an inclusive, sustainable community of creative talent from across the globe," states Grace Cho, CEO and Founder of Artrepreneur.

Artrepreneur launched in 2019 to empower visual artists to better manage their careers. The platform is committed to supporting members throughout their creative evolution by providing opportunities and resources to help them learn and grow and giving back to the communities they touch. Today, the platform has more than 110,000 active members and showcases more than 200,000 artworks.

About Artrepreneur

We empower artists of the world to succeed while giving art lovers access to their work. An online membership platform and marketplace for all visual artists and creatives, Artrepreneur welcomes artists and designers from all disciplines, levels, backgrounds, and geographies, as well as buyers, collectors, companies, organizations, institutions, and art enthusiasts. We provide artists the tools, knowledge and opportunity needed to build confidence and achieve success on their own terms. Members can catalogue and exhibit their work, build a resume, and learn about the business of art. They can also connect with others, sell in the marketplace or custom showrooms, enter competitions, promote their services, and apply for jobs. Artrepreneur is the destination for all undiscovered talent in both fine arts and commercial design.

