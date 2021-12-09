AT&T, Samsung and Qure4u Team Up to Deliver Remote Patient Monitoring with FirstNet® for High-Risk Patients

BRADENTON, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qure4u, a leader in digital health solutions, is collaborating with AT&T and Samsung to provide remote patient monitoring (RPM) for patients with high blood pressure. As part of this collaboration, Qure4u chose FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, to provide reliable and highly secure connectivity to support RPM kits and help expand access to care for vulnerable patients in rural and underserved areas.

Qure4u's RPM solution is part of its MyCarePlan patient engagement and virtual care platform to manage comprehensive health. AT&T Professional Services is handling the set-up, delivery and management of the Qure4u ready-to-use RPM kits. The kits include a Bluetooth-enabled blood pressure cuff and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with mobile device management solution for enhanced security. The tablets transmit vitals from hypertension patients to their healthcare providers using the Qure4u platform, enabling care teams to closely monitor the patients. Hypertension can lead to two of the biggest killers in the U.S. – heart disease and stroke. Qure4u plans to include additional peripherals in the RPM kits as the program quickly grows.

For patients, Qure4u's RPM solution means easy access to improved healthcare with the peace of mind that comes from daily assurances and support. For healthcare providers, the benefits include ready access to patient data and the ability to act on it in near-real time; increased staffing efficiencies; better management of chronic conditions; and reimbursement.

Why is this important? As the healthcare industry works to lower costs and produce better patient outcomes, it's turning to technology and innovation like RPM. Reliable, highly secure connectivity is a must for doctors to access actionable patient health data which may help avoid preventable emergencies and manage chronic illnesses. That's what FirstNet, Built with AT&T, delivers. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. It's Built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government.

Qure4u joins FirstNet as an extended primary user - organizations and agencies that could be called on to help support public safety during emergency response. Extended primary users include healthcare, public works, essential government services, school security, transportation, and utilities. The work they are called on to perform ranges from mitigation, remediation, clean-up, and restoration to the provisioning of other services required during the time of an emergency or its aftermath. Eligibility for extended primary user status is rigorously reviewed before service is approved, to help ensure that FirstNet's unique capabilities remain dedicated to first responders and those who support them.

"More doctors are embracing remote patient monitoring, because they're realizing the many benefits. For patients, it's about peace of mind and daily assurance and better quality of care. For doctors, it's ease of access to patient data, the ability to act in near real-time, better efficiencies, and reimbursement. And at the core of this vital service is what AT&T is all about: creating reliable and highly secure connectivity. We keep the lines of communication open so healthcare professionals can communicate where and when it matters. We enable healthcare through connectivity." – Joe Drygas, VP of AT&T Healthcare Industry Solutions

"Secure, reliable connectivity is paramount to help ensure at-risk patients receive the high level of care they need. A quarter of the healthcare organizations Qure4u supports today are Federally Qualified Health Centers, community health centers, and critical access hospitals caring for rural patient populations. It's vital that our platform can reach all of those patients, regardless of geographic, socioeconomic, or technological barriers. We can provide ubiquitous healthcare connectivity with FirstNet and AT&T, device partnerships with vendors committed to the field like Samsung, and lifecycle management for everything from kitting to order fulfillment. We are excited to collaborate on this mission to bring greater health equity to rural communities." – Bradley Dick, Chief Information & Security Officer, Qure4u

"Remote patient monitoring has the potential to transform the patient experience, improve health outcomes and save patients and providers money. Together with AT&T and Qure4U, we'll be able to help high-risk patients in underserved, rural communities safely and securely monitor their health, empowering their doctors to make more informed decisions based on patient data." – Dr. Hon Pak, Chief Medical Officer of Samsung Electronics America

