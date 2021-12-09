BayCare Brings its HealthHub Concept to Land O' Lakes

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System has opened its fourth state-of-the-art HealthHub facility in Land O'Lakes. This concept is a relatively new model of care designed to make life better for residents in the fast-growing Pasco County.

The BayCare HealthHub (Land O'Lakes), which opened to the community on Dec. 1, is an integrated model of care that provides convenient access to multiple health care services under one location for patients and their families.

"As a leading health care system in the region, we're thrilled to bring the HealthHub concept to Land O' Lakes," said Jim Cote, senior vice president for Ambulatory Services at BayCare. "Through this new model, our goal is to provide access to multiple services under one roof. We know people are busy and we want to make health care convenient for them and their families."

The 24,648-square-foot facility integrates multiple health care services such as adult and pediatric primary care, urgent care and imaging to provide high quality care with an enhanced patient experience.

"We're proud to provide seamless, top-quality care to patients in the Land O'Lakes community alongside an experienced team of physicians, clinicians and staff," said Dr. Nathan Keith Waldrep, chief medical officer for BayCare Urgent Care and assistant chief medical officer for BayCare Ambulatory Services.

The HealthHub, located at 18600 Fernview Street, Land O' Lakes, FL 34638, is designed to be a welcoming environment that's open concept and vibrant. The design includes beautiful art and calming colors to help create a relaxing atmosphere for patients and their families.

This is BayCare's fourth HealthHub concept in the Tampa Bay area. The other three facilities are located in Largo, Valrico and South Tampa.

The HealthHub is one of BayCare's newest facilities in Pasco County. The health system is continuing to expand its footprint in the area by building the new BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel that's set to open in 2023. These new facilities will expand access to convenient and high-quality care that helps meet the needs of the growing community.

