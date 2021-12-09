Bicycle Launches First-Ever NFT Collection, Transforming Iconic Playing Cards 1000 Years Into the Future

ERLANGER, Ky., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bicycle, a brand that has boldly gone where no other playing cards have gone since its creation in 1885, is today launching its first-ever NFT "Genesis Collection" featuring the brand's iconic cards transformed 1000 years into the future by artist Adrian Valenzuela. The Genesis Collection will start with a Unique drop of 24 NFTs commencing on December 9 through the end of the month.

"At Bicycle, we're a heritage brand that has been at the forefront of playing cards for over 135 years and this NFT launch marks a special moment in our history where we're bridging the gap between tradition and innovation," said Stefaan Merckx, CEO. "Looking ahead, we'll continue to reach new consumers and generations, while also staying true to our history."

A distinct feature of the Genesis Collection will be that the owners will begin a collector's journey alongside Bicycle, from continued support to perks including access to exclusive events, presales, and whitelists of future Bicycle NFTs, thus serving as a virtual membership to this elite club of Bicycle collectors. Purchasers will have the added benefit to opt-in to receive a physical duplicate deck of NFTs purchased at the primary sale (this benefit is not extended for NFT buyers on secondary market).

"The NFT launch demonstrates how Bicycle is leading the way for others as we continue to innovate and, in addition to introducing new tools that make our cards more digital and accessible, segue into a new era targeting younger generations," said Ann Viaene, CMO. "We're focused on unlocking magical moments that foster connection and delighting our fans with new releases."

Bicycle collectors and enthusiasts will initially have the opportunity to bid on unique NFTs ("Unique Collection") via an Auction on www.Kolectiv.gg - a curated NFT marketplace that's home to the biggest NFT drops from the world's leading artists. Cards 10 to the Ace, plus the Jokers, will be grouped by suit and dropped every few days, with the Jokers dropping when potential buyers least expect it. The minimum bid for each Unique Collection NFT will be 0.5 ETH with subsequent bidding increments of 0.1 ETH.

On December 16th, Bicycle will drop its 8008 NFT items for sale, featuring an animated card tuck case and unique mint numbers from 1 through 8008. This will be the Main drop of the Genesis Collection ("Main Collection"). Each NFT in the Main Collection will be sold for 0.08 ETH and purchases can be made in crypto currency or USD via Shopify plug-in. 32 randomly selected buyers of the Main Collection will be receiving one of the 32 remaining NFTs in the Unique Collection (cards from 2 to 9) in lieu of the Main Collection card tuck case NFT.

The Genesis Collection will be launched with an exclusive event at LUME studios in New York where media, influencers, and potential buyers will be invited to join Bicycle executives for an immersive night of magic and the unveiling of the NFTs.

For over 135 years, Bicycle Playing Cards have been the bestselling and most widely used playing card brand in the world. Bicycle decks can be found at the most exclusive tables in Vegas and at kitchen tables across America. The Bicycle brand is loved and respected by the worldwide magician community. Bicycle cards have passed through the hands of maîtres like Copperfield and Blaine as well as rising stars like Shin Lim and John Stessel.

In 2019, the Bicycle brand was acquired by Cartamundi, a worldwide leader in play solutions and trusted partner of leading toy companies, in an effort to leverage playing card expertise and provide a broader range of products to the global playing card community.

