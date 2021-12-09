Chicago Tribune Names Berlin Packaging a Winner of a Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2021 Award

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging is excited to announce that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces.

Chicago Tribune Names Berlin Packaging a Winner of the Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2021 Award - PDF with Graphics

"We're very proud and honored to have been named one of the Top Workplaces in Chicago this year! But the true reward for us is the '1Berlin' spirit that our employees bring to work every single day. We're a top place to work because our employees make us great with their passion, loyalty, and 'Anything is Possible' mindset. And even though we earned this achievement in Chicago, our award-winning culture extends across our 26+ locations across North America," said Tom Culhane, Chief Human Resources Officer.

The list of Top Workplaces is based solely on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design & innovation, global sourcing, warehousing & logistics, quality advocacy, financing & consulting services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

Media Contact

Celeste Osborne, Celeste.Osborne@berlinpackaging.com, (708) 272-7046

Berlin Packaging Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berlin Packaging)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berlin Packaging