FMC Corporation signs agreements with Corteva Agriscience to provide growers seed treatment insecticides

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, announced it has signed multi-year agreements with Corteva Agriscience to continue to supply Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® actives to Corteva for seed treatment products. These multi-year agreements extend the existing global collaboration between the two companies.

Seed-applied insecticides powered by Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® actives help growers protect their seed investment against key insect pests, resulting in improved yield and higher quality crops. Corteva is a leader in developing and supplying commercial seed combining advanced germplasm and novel traits.

"These agreements are another example of FMC's commitment to ensure growers have access to advanced crop protection products from patent-protected and qualified sources," said Diane Allemang, FMC vice president and chief marketing officer. "Collaborations with companies such as Corteva are an important component of FMC's diamide growth strategy. Corteva's expertise in seed treatment, as well as its commitment to stewardship and innovation, will support the continued expansion of our Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® actives globally."

FMC has continued to grow the diamides significantly since acquiring them in late 2017. The company collaborates with dozens of crop protection companies to provide growers around the world with its leading insecticide technology. Products containing Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® actives are registered in over 120 countries for use on hundreds of crops.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet.

