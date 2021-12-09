Haig Partners Serves As Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor To AutoFair, The Largest Dealership Group Located In New Hampshire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, was the exclusive sell-side advisor to AutoFair Automotive Group ("AutoFair"), one of Automotive News' Top 150 Dealership Groups, in the sale of their eight dealerships in MA and NH.

AutoFair is the 20th Top 150 Dealership Group the Haig Partners team has represented.

AutoFair owned two Ford locations, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, and Volkswagen. The dealership group is one of the most recognized names throughout New England, selling and servicing automobiles for more than thirty years. AutoFair also has a rich legacy of community service. President and CEO Andy Crews is on the NADA Board of Directors and was named a Time Dealer of the Year in 2015.

"The American Dream is still alive in auto retail. I started my career turning wrenches in a service department and was later fortunate to be able to run dealerships and then become an owner. I am proud of the team members throughout the organization for all they have done to help AutoFair achieve excellence, as well as the many contributions we have been able to make to our local communities," shared Andy Crews, President and CEO. "Deciding to sell was one of the biggest decisions I have had to make. It was crucial to partner with an advisor committed to confidentiality and who has the experience and relationships to ensure the legacy we've built continues. Alan Haig and the team at Haig Partners were the perfect partner for us on this journey."

Alan Haig, President of Haig Partners, commented, "We are grateful for the opportunity to advise an outstanding entrepreneur like Andy Crews and the team at AutoFair on the sale of their group. The buy-sell market has been extraordinarily active thanks to high dealership profits and accelerating consolidation. We are expecting these conditions to continue well into 2022 and possibly beyond."

AutoFair is the 20th Top 150 Dealership Group the Haig Partners team has represented. Haig Partners expects to advise on the sale of 48 dealerships in 2021, the most in its history. Since 2019, Haig Partners has represented owners in the sale of 21 dealerships in New England.

About Haig Partners

Haig Partners LLC is the leading buy-sell advisor to owners of higher value retail dealerships. The team at Haig Partners has represented 20 of the Top 150 dealership groups on the Automotive News Top 150 list, more than any other buy-sell firm in automotive retail. Since 1996, they have advised on over 285 dealership transactions, comprised of more than 545 dealerships totaling $8.2 billion. Haig Partners has unmatched auto retail experience with backgrounds in executive leadership and corporate development roles for AutoNation, Asbury, Bank of America's Dealer Financial Services team and DHG's Dealership Practice. Haig Partners authors the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and how they impact dealership values, and are co-author of NADA's Guide, "Buying and Selling a Dealership." For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

