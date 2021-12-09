InventHelp Inventor Presents New Precision Roofing Tool (SFO-745)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having worked in the building trade for 20 years, I've found that roof hips and peaks are still being set with string lines, and other unsafe, inaccurate methods. I wanted to create a more precise method, while also improving the safety of the worker," said an inventor from Vallejo, Calif. "So, I created the RIDGE CAP LASER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention fulfills the need for a multi-laser tool for precision roof cap alignment. It provides an efficient and accurate way of aligning a roof cap, and ensures that the application of the lasers extending at long distances, eliminating multiple measurements. The device offers the ability to extend laser beams in multiple directions for multiple contact points in alignment. It also provides easy visibility in alignment, even during daylight or strong sunlight conditions. Additionally, the invention reduces the need to devise other long-length measuring techniques that may be unsafe.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SFO-745 InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp