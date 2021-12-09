Kimberly-Clark Names Ehab Abou-Oaf as President, K-C Professional

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced that Ehab Abou-Oaf, currently Managing Director of Kimberly-Clark's Middle East and Africa business, has been named President, Kimberly-Clark Professional, effective January 1, 2022.

Abou-Oaf will be responsible for Kimberly-Clark's business-to-business operations globally, and report to Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Since joining Kimberly-Clark, Ehab has strengthened our business in the Middle East and Africa, establishing new routes to market and grown our market share across multiple categories in developing markets including Nigeria and South Africa. Further, he has established an exceptional team in the region, and I'm confident that he'll bring the same proven track record of leadership to our K-C Professional business," said Hsu.

Prior to Kimberly-Clark, Abou-Oaf spent nineteen years in senior management roles with Mars, Inc, including President, Mars Wrigley Confectionery for Asia, Australia, Middle East & Africa, based in Singapore. Prior to joining Mars, he spent ten years with Procter & Gamble in packaging, product development and marketing roles. During his extensive career, Abou-Oaf has worked in Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Japan, Egypt and China.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries.

