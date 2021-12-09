After the global success of "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," Exhibition Hub and Fever now bring "Klimt: The Immersive Experience" to life with a 360-degree, large-scale digital art experience into the colorful pallet of Gustav Klimt

"Klimt: The Immersive Experience" comes to Miami After the global success of "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," Exhibition Hub and Fever now bring "Klimt: The Immersive Experience" to life with a 360-degree, large-scale digital art experience into the colorful pallet of Gustav Klimt

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following huge success across multiple European cities and the United States, Exhibition Hub, and Fever the creators of "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," are now heading to Miami with "Klimt: The Immersive Experience . "

Courtesy of Fever and Exhibition Hub

Exhibition Hub, the entertainment producers, and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform invite visitors to step into Klimt's most famous masterpieces in a 360-degree digital art experience. By using floor-to-ceiling large-scale digital projections in an expansive 20,000 square foot light and sound space, the exhibition gives visitors the opportunity to step into a wonderland of moving paintings and be amazed by the golden universe of the Austrian modernist.

The entire experience sets the gold standard for the future of immersive experiences through state-of-the-art video mapping technology, used by only a handful of companies in the world, to create a truly immersive experience that provides its audience with a new, intimate understanding of this modernist genius and his work. Klimt: The Immersive Experience features a one-of-a-kind Virtual Reality component, which guides visitors on a ten-minute journey through "A day in the life of the Artist" to get a chance to walk alongside Klimt during this peaceful, visually-rich journey to discover the inspiration behind eight of his iconic works.

Klimt: The Immersive Experience is brought to life by Exhibition Hub, which has produced more than 70 exhibitions and immersive experiences around the world, reaching more than six million visitors, and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform. Exhibition Hub curates, produces, and distributes a large number of exhibitions across the globe, delivering experiences to wide audiences and adapting its productions to numerous types of unique venues: from museums to exhibition centers, galleries to shopping malls, and cathedrals, and historical sites. Fever has been inspiring global audiences through its experiences since 2015, reaching over 60 million users around the world every month and has brought experiences to life such as the Candlelight Concert Series, with more than two million guests around the globe,The Mad Hatter Gin (& Tea) Party, and the Los Angeles-basedStranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience, a co-production with Netflix.

The well-known Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has been giving visitors the opportunity to dive into the world of the post-impressionist artist across the globe, in cities like Brussels, Beijing, London, New York, Tel Aviv, and Atlanta, where it quickly sold out over 100,000 tickets in the first week after the release.

Tickets will be released on December 14th, at 10 AM, and guests can sign up to the waitlist here to get exclusive access before tickets are released to the public. The experience will take place at a secret Miami location to be announced soon.

Press Contact: press.klimtexpo@feverup.com

About Exhibition Hub:

Exhibition Hub is a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions across the world, from Brazil to China to Paris to Moscow. They deliver edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapt their productions to the venue creating each time an original experience from museums, exhibition centres, galleries to shopping malls, old churches, historical buildings and other unique spots.

Nowadays, Exhibition Hub focuses more and more on immersive experiences. They offer a spectacular 360° video, light and music experience and a one of a kind virtual reality experiences each a compliment to the immersive experiences, didactic introduction galleries allowing the visitor to immerse himself/herself into the artist before experiencing the spectacular larger than life projections all synchronized to an original score of music.

About Fever:

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform and has revolutionised the world of entertainment since 2015, inspiring over 60 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Fever empowers event organizers to create amazing experiences, with successful examples such as the "Candlelight Concert Series" with an expected 2 million guests this year, the Los Angeles based "Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience", or the "House of Spirits Cocktail Soirée" in multiple cities across the US. Millions of monthly customers in the United States can attest to Fever providing quality content to those discovering their cities. Fever's platform sells tens of thousands of events every year, with a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 in the Apple App Store.

Fever is a US company with a team of over 750 people, currently present in more than 90 cities, with offices in vibrant locations such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Sydney, London, Paris, or Madrid, and is backed by leading institutional investors, including Rakuten Capital and Accel among others.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fever