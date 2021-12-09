LongueVue Capital Launches Fertility Specialists Network and Partners with IVFMD

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with fertility industry veterans H. Ron Davidson and Boris Vaisman, LVC has launched Fertility Specialists Network ("FSN"), a provider of clinical, operational, and administrative services to fertility practices, and has partnered with IVFMD, a leading fertility treatment platform with three locations serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex ("DFW"). IVFMD will continue to operate locally through its existing brand and leverage the FSN network to support its physicians and employees, with a singular focus on providing superior outcomes for patients.

Founded in 1997, IVFMD is one of the leading fertility centers in DFW. It has been recognized as a Center of Excellence by both United Healthcare and Aetna, and its physicians are consistently ranked as Best Doctors by D Magazine and Texas Monthly. IVFMD offers both traditional and breakthrough diagnostic and treatment options to unlock a patient's fertility potential. IVFMD is the first practice to join FSN. FSN is a physician- and scientific-centric fertility network that partners with physicians and operates in the background, providing expertise, resources, and administrative support services to enable physicians to invest more time and energy into patient interactions, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and experiences. FSN is led by industry veterans H. Ron Davidson, CEO, and Boris Vaisman, CFO, who have over 35 years of fertility and M&A experience.

"We are excited to launch FSN and solidify our first partnership with the acquisition of IVFMD," said Ryan Nagim, Partner at LongueVue Capital who leads LVC's Healthcare vertical. "Dr. Le and his team's passion for fertility treatment was evident after our first conversation and is supported by their best-in-class operations and superior outcomes. We look forward to the next chapter of growth for IVFMD and continuing to build partnerships with fertility practices that share FSN's mission."

Dr. Sy Le, Founder & CEO of IVFMD, commented, "My team and I are thrilled to partner with FSN and LVC. They share our passion for a patient-centric model that provides affordable fertility treatment while giving patients access to industry leading fertility solutions and care. With their help, we can expand our ability to provide cost effective care to more patients."

H. Ron Davidson, CEO of FSN, echoed, "We are pleased to announce the formation of FSN and our partnership with IVFMD. FSN was founded upon a collective mission to enrich the quality of patient care in the IVF industry by offering comprehensive support to physicians with a patient focused approach. With a 24-year track record of providing cost effective care with established success rates and industry leading patient outcomes, we believe that IVFMD is a perfect flagship practice that embodies the mission of FSN."

This transaction represents the eleventh platform investment for LVC's third fund ("LVC III"), and the FSN and IVFMD investments continue to substantiate LVC's focus on partnering with entrepreneur-backed, high-growth businesses across a variety of sectors. As an opportunistic and flexible source of capital focused on value-added partnerships, LVC utilizes its financial and industry-specific expertise, as well as its experienced team of operating partners, to drive growth and profitability within its portfolio companies. LVC remains focused on targeting investments within its key sectors: healthcare and life sciences, food and beverage, specialty packaging, transportation & logistics, consumer, industrial services, and niche manufacturing. In addition to FSN, LVC has invested in six other healthcare platforms, with healthcare representing LVC's largest investment vertical.

Vice President Austin Rees and Senior Associate Erin Montz worked alongside Ryan Nagim on the FSN transaction. LVC's legal counsel was provided by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC.

To learn more about IVFMD, please visit www.ivfmd.net.

For more information on Fertility Specialists Network, please visit www.fsnetwork.com.

For more information on LongueVue Capital, please visit www.lvcpartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE LongueVue Capital