New Long-Range Bluetooth I/O Sensor from Laird Connectivity Enables Cloud Based Monitoring in the Harshest IoT Environments

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader Laird Connectivity has launched the Sentrius™ BT610 I/O Sensor. Built on Laird Connectivity's expertise in developing long-range Bluetooth sensors, this new Bluetooth 5 sensor platform turns wired sensors into IP67-rated, battery-operated wireless nodes that provide robust and secure messaging. Powered by Laird Connectivity's BL654 (Nordic nRF52840) Bluetooth module, the BT610 delivers full Bluetooth 5 capabilities for a wide range of remote monitoring applications.

At a hardware level, the BT610 supports virtually any industry standard external sensor through its wide range of interface options – from general purpose analog inputs, digital input/output to I2C, SPI, and UART. The BT610 can be leveraged as a hardware platform, with customers having the freedom to use either Nordic nRF Connect SDK or Zephyr RTOS to develop their own custom applications and address their own niche requirements or use the ready-to-deploy application software that comes onboard the BT610.

The native software is designed to support analog inputs (0-10 VDC or 4-20 mA), digital inputs/outputs, or to be combined with a range of sensor cable assemblies (thermistor, AC current, pressure, or ultrasonic) which Laird Connectivity has launched alongside the BT610. These configurations of the BT610 make for a highly versatile, 4- port I/O sensor platform suitable for addressing a wide range of applications like cold chain, HVAC monitoring, single/three-phase induction motor current sensing, or tank level monitoring – the options are endless. Each of these configurations enable users to read and report sensor data up into the cloud and configure alarm events through the associated mobile app (Android and iOS), meaning customers never miss the events that matter.

With a rugged IP67 enclosure including a pressure vent, a high-gain internal antenna with IPEX locking connector, and long range Bluetooth 5 connectivity (LE Coded PHY), the BT610 is an ideal sensor solution for harsh IoT environments where reliable wireless connectivity is essential to keeping systems online and operational.

"Our goal with creating this solution is to provide a reliable and robust platform for companies that need to gather actionable IoT intelligence in a broad range of unforgiving environments," says Chris Boorman, senior product manager for antenna & IoT solutions at Laird Connectivity. "The BT610 delivers the range and flexibility that customers need. Bluetooth 5 coded PHY gives extended range over traditional Bluetooth and enables customers to cover a multitude of different sensing applications"

Laird Connectivity will launch a starter kit that pairs the BT610 sensor with the IG60-BL654, a multi-wireless IoT gateway in the coming weeks. This offering combines 3x BT610 sensors, each with 1x thermistor to get customers up and running, plus an IG60-BL654 gateway, a perfect combination for evaluating and prototyping a wide range of IoT applications.

The BT610 is fully certified for FCC, ISED, EU, RCM, MIC, and is Bluetooth SIG listed. Personal support and customization services are also available including custom branding, packaging, and application development.

For more information about the Sentrius BT610, visit: https://www.lairdconnect.com/bt6x0-series

For more information about the IG60-BL654 + BT610 Starter Kit, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/ig60-bt610-starter-kit

