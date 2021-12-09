ONE Sotheby's International Realty Signs On As An Official Real Estate Partner of The Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Sotheby's International Realty, the leading luxury brokerage along Florida's East Coast, announces it is now an official real estate partner of The Miami Dolphins. The long-term sponsorship includes in-game, in-market and unique engagement initiatives that present the brokerage's curated portfolio of properties and connect its world-class agents with the Dolphins and its community.

"We are excited to expand our presence in sports and entertainment by aligning with the iconic Miami Dolphins and harnessing the power football has to bring people together," said Daniel de la Vega, president of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. "We believe deeply in the vision and enduring commitment of Stephen Ross and his executive team to the Dolphins organization and the South Florida community."

The collaboration opens new opportunities for the team's loyal fans and players to connect with ONE Sotheby's International Realty's network of expert agents to talk real estate, top properties along Florida's East Coast, and of course, football.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with ONE Sotheby's International Realty," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins. "They have a globally recognized brand that represents excellence in South Florida and in our community."

The brokerage will also participate in the Annual Dolphins Business Combine during which players partake in leadership and business development opportunities. The partnership between two legacy brands is part of ONE Sotheby's International Realty's commitment to offering its agents the most comprehensive support system - with the ability to tap into an unrivaled global network.

About ONE Sotheby's International Realty

ONE Sotheby's International Realty is the premier source for luxury real estate and development opportunities along Florida's East Coast, with 22 offices spanning from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Cocoa Village. Since its inception in 2008, ONE Sotheby's International Realty has recruited more than 1,200 of the world's most passionate and well-connected agents. For more than 250 years, the Sotheby's name has exemplified the promise of a life well lived, and ONE Sotheby's International Realty's direct affiliation with Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty has offered the company unparalleled, global reach – an attribute sellers reap the full benefit of as their homes receive prime exposure to a network of more than 24,000 associates in more than 75 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices. The firm's development sales division represents some of the most successful and prestigious condo developments along the coast with a total inventory of over $3.5 billion. Offering committed professionals, backed by a global brand with a heritage of unsurpassed quality, value and trust, ONE Sotheby's International Realty is dedicated to giving extraordinary lives a home to thrive.

