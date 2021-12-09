ReFED and Upcycled Food Association Launch Food Waste Funder Circle to Empower Capital Providers to Close the Food Waste Funding Gap New Network Supports Private, Public, and Philanthropic Funders to Drive Capital Needed to Reach 50% Food Waste Reduction Goal by 2030

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFED and Upcycled Food Association – leading national nonprofits working to reduce food loss and waste across the food system and attract more investment to the space – have launched the first-ever Food Waste Funder Circle. A dedicated network to support private, public, and philanthropic funders who want to use their capital to scale a full range of solutions to food waste, the Food Waste Funder Circle offers a curated platform for education, collaboration, and investment to close the gap in capital needed to reach the national goal to reduce food waste by 50% by the year 2030.

Membership in the Food Waste Funder Circle is free and open to both individual investors and representatives from funder organizations. Current members include Closed Loop Partners, The Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, Crown Family Philanthropies, Circulate Capital, Trailhead Capital, Green Circle Capital, and more. Member benefits include:

Market update newsletters

Monthly deal flow reports

Quarterly educational events

Bi-weekly pitch events

Special working groups

"Office hour" sessions with ReFED and/or its program partners

For more information about the Food Waste Funder Circle, visit https://refed.org/engage/food-waste-funder-circle.

About ReFED

ReFED is a national nonprofit working to end food loss and waste across the food system by advancing data-driven solutions to the problem. ReFED leverages data and insights to highlight supply chain inefficiencies and economic opportunities; mobilizes and connects people to take targeted action; and catalyzes capital to spur innovation and scale high-impact initiatives. For more information, visit www.refed.org .

About Upcycled Food Association

Upcycled Food Association (UFA) is a nonprofit working to prevent food waste by accelerating the upcycled economy. UFA is a network of more than 180 businesses from around the world, collaborating to empower consumers to prevent food waste with the products they buy. UFA recently launched the Upcycled Certified™ program, the world's first product certification for upcycled products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.upcycledfood.org.

