Residential Hospitality Company Mint House Announces Finance Industry Veteran Samantha Greenberg is Joining the Company as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint House , the leading tech-enabled residential hospitality company, today announced that Samantha Greenberg will join as CFO effective January 18, 2022. Samantha joins Mint House's executive leadership team and will be responsible for leading financial operations across the Company, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, capital markets and investor relations. Before joining Mint House, Greenberg was a Portfolio Manager at Citadel, managing a technology investing portfolio.

Samantha Greenberg Joins Mint House as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

"We are thrilled to welcome her as our new CFO as our portfolio continues its rapid growth"

"Samantha is a highly regarded finance leader and investor, having established a longstanding track record at firms including Goldman Sachs and Citadel," said Will Lucas, CEO and founder of Mint House. "She brings years of financial and investment experience and deep understanding of consumer and technology businesses to Mint House. We are thrilled to welcome her as our new CFO as our portfolio continues its rapid growth, more than doubling our markets in the coming year."

Greenberg has been an investor in technology and consumer companies for the past 20 years. Prior to joining Citadel, Greenberg founded and ran SEC-registered investment management firm Margate Capital Management LP, growing it into the 3rd-largest female-run hedge fund in the U.S. At Margate, she led investor relations and capital raising, financial planning/forecasting and supervised the firm's operating processes in addition to managing a portfolio and team of analysts investing in technology and consumer businesses. Greenberg has been named to Ernst & Young's "50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds," Institutional Investor's "Hedge Fund Rising Stars", and Stanford Graduate School of Business' "Top 100 Alumni in Investing & Finance." She is a frequent writer and presenter on technology investing and trends, including for CNBC Delivering Alpha, Reuters Newsmaker and Milken Global Conference. Greenberg holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School and an MBA from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

"Mint House's tech-first residential hospitality model is disrupting the hotel industry, with eight top-5 ranked hotels in its first 10 markets, including Mint House at 70 Pine - New York, which was recently ranked the #1 hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor. Mint House is pioneering a new category of hospitality—delivering highly amenitized, tech-enabled, beautiful spaces that offer the conveniences of home and the reliability of a high-end hotel while removing a hotel's many frictions," said Greenberg. "It's been particularly impressive to watch Mint House triple in size and meaningfully outperform hotel industry peers during one of the most difficult periods the industry has witnessed. Will and the Mint House team have built a differentiated value proposition in a massive market that's poised for durable growth and profitability. I look forward to partnering with them as we focus on delivering and continually innovating an exceptional guest experience and building long-term value for our customers, investors, employees and partners."

"Mint House combines the best of a hotel, without the uninspired space, and the best of an Airbnb, without the inconsistency and uncertainty," said Tige Savage, Managing Partner at Revolution Ventures and Mint House board member. "Samantha combines the best of a finance executive with the best of a capital markets expert, adding to an already impressive team of executive talent that has been laser focused on smart growth. With Samantha on board, the team is even better positioned to disrupt the traditional hotel industry and build the next generation hospitality company."

Today, Mint House has more than 25 artfully designed, tech-first properties in more than 15 major U.S. cities including New York, Miami, Austin, Denver and Nashville. Recent and upcoming openings include New Orleans, Philadelphia, Seattle and Dallas.

About Mint House

Mint House is transforming the traditional hotel model and creating a new category of hospitality that is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and play away from home—all powered by technology. Mint House's award-winning properties are thoughtfully designed with full kitchens, expansive living areas and connected workspaces in prime downtown locations—offering a new kind of stay that's smarter and more comfortable than a hotel and delivers on the personalized service and consistency travelers have come to expect. Mint House's proprietary tech stack and mobile-first model powers a seamless and feature-rich guest experience including mobile check-in and keyless entry, pre-stocked groceries, 24/7 digital concierge services, on-demand fitness, smart thermostats and shoppable spaces.

Mint House, Tech-First Hospitality Brand, to Open in Dallas, Seattle and New Orleans (PRNewsfoto/Mint House)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mint House