Seagis Property Group Acquires 63,000 SF Warehouse in South Hackensack, NJ

Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 63,000 square foot distribution facility located at 41-51 James Street in South Hackensack, NJ. The building is located within the Meadowlands submarket just north of Interstate 80 and was acquired 100% leased on a short-term basis. The acquisition increases the Company's New Jersey portfolio to 33 buildings totaling 5.2 million square feet.

41-51 James Street
"This highly functional building is a great add to our New Jersey Portfolio. The location provides immediate access to Interstate 80 with accessibility to Manhattan in less than 30 minutes. Additionally, the building's size and configuration offer optionality as a single or two tenant facility" said Brian Tozer, Vice President with Seagis Property Group.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 12 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

