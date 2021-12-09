Sweeping Corporation of America Acquires C&L Sweeper Services

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired C&L Sweepers Services Corp, C&L General Services Corp, and C&L Disposal Services Corp (collectively, "C&L"). Founded in 1971 and based in Jackson, New Jersey, C&L provides sweeping services to municipal entities, contractors and commercial customers throughout New Jersey and Philadelphia. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

"SCA's acquisition of C&L is contiguous to our existing operations in Philadelphia and New Jersey. Adding C&L allows us to grow our service areas in one of the largest metropolitan areas," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "This acquisition is consistent with our strategy to align with best-in-class businesses. C&L's history spans 50 years and 3 generations of legacy created by the Vitale family. We welcome the 75 talented C&L employees to SCA, and look forward to continuing their tradition of excellence."

C&L marks SCA's fifteenth transaction in 2021 and thirty third acquisition since 2017. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,600 employees in its over 55 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT C&L

C&L, celebrating 50 years in business across three generations with its 45 trucks and 75 employees, provides sweeping services to municipalities, contractors, and commercial customers throughout New Jersey. C&L's mission is to provide customers with the best experience possible through their focus on education and safety for personnel.

