NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will participate in the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Summit (BTOES) on December 16 in a presentation titled, "Saying Yes to Transformation: Getting Beyond How It's Always Been Done."

Wolters Kluwer Executive to Speak at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Summit

Providing his expertise and drawing from personal experiences, Crutchfield will explore best practices for business leaders to advocate for transformation within an organization. The presentation will provide insights into the importance of driving change for the growth of a business, obtaining buy-in at different levels of an organization, and strategies to drive transformation forward.

"Just because something is done in a way it's always been done does not mean it's the best way – and after nearly two years of uncertainty during the pandemic, it's becoming more important for business leaders to take a fresh look at their organizations to ensure they can excel in a quickly evolving business environment," said Crutchfield. "During this session, I will share my perspective and experience with transformation and explore insights around making a business case for change."

This year's BTOES event represents the shifting landscape of Operational Excellence & End-to-End Business Transformation and is where industry leaders gather to create the future. The summit will take place in-person from December 13 – 16 in Orlando, Florida, and Crutchfield's presentation will take place at 3pm ET on December 16.

To register for the event, visit: https://btoes.com/register.

