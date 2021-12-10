Aldatu's SARS-CoV-2 Variant Genotyping Test differentiates between Omicron, Delta, and all other variants of concern.

Aldatu's SARS-CoV-2 Variant Genotyping Test differentiates between Omicron, Delta, and all other variants of concern.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldatu Biosciences (Watertown, MA) has confirmed that their PANDAA qDx SARS-CoVar (Variant Genotyping) Test Kit enables detection and allelic discrimination of variant lineage-defininig mutations.

"Our focused genotyping approach of the S gene of CoV-2 is faster and more affordable than sequencing if you wish to know which strain of the virus is present in an individual or a population," says CBO, Mike Henry .

Using a combination of fluorescent probes in two multiplex PANDAA reactions, each of the variants of concern has a distinct fluorescent signature that allows them to be accurately differentiated down to 100 copies/ml.

"Our test is fast, delivering fast results in less than 1-hour from RNA, highly sensitive, and available for purchase now. And, in response to the current testing needs, we can guarantee 24-hour shipping. The test is platform agnostic, meaning it is compatible with sample prep and qPCR platform in most labs," says Henry.

As a public-benefit corporation, Aldatu's COVID-19 related tests have enabled the rapid detection of coronavirus not only at leading hospitals in the New England area, but at reduced prices in laboratories around the world, ensuring everyone has access to testing, everywhere.

For information on pricing or to learn more, please visit our website .

Aldatu Biosciences

Aldatu Biosciences, Inc. is a Boston area-based early-stage biotechnology company and a leader in adaptive PCR-based diagnostics for global health and emerging diseases, including COVID-19, developing innovative diagnostic tools based on its proprietary qPCR-enabling platform, PANDAA™. Aldatu is committed to commercializing products that address diagnostic challenges around the world and which improve both the quality of patient care and healthcare cost-efficiency.

Aldatu is a former resident of the Pagliuca Harvard Life Lab and LabCentral, and a graduate of the MassBio MassCONNECT program. Inquiries can be sent to change@aldatubio.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Aldatu Biosciences