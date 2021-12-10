Business Architecture Guild® Releases New Telecom Industry Reference Model

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, today announced the release of the Telecom Industry Reference Model v1.0, the first principle-based, best-practice driven business architecture for strategy execution in the telecom industry.

As digital expectations, regulatory pressure and competition intensify, there is an increased urgency for telcos to quickly adapt with agility and cost efficiency. To better serve customers with a strengthened core and new sources of value, business architecture enables leaders to accelerate strategic transformation with a clear end-state goal, dynamic roadmap, the right capabilities and structured approach.

"As 5G demands, cybercrime exposure, and consumer expectations grow, the application of business architecture in telecom is a game changer for the industry," said Giovanni Traverso, a Chief Business Architect for global telecoms and member of the Business Architecture Guild Council of Executive Advisors. "The Guild's first reference model for the industry will change the way business and IT leaders work together to address the paradigm of digital transformation, focus investments, streamline costs and pursue sustainability."

The Guild's telecom model, which is free to members and available to non-members for a small fee, serves as a baseline for telecommunication companies to establish and mature a robust, in-house business architecture and implement new strategies with a formally defined reference model. Crafted by representatives from telecom companies around the world, the team will continue to focus on adding telecom-specific refinements and publishing a Companion Guide to streamline adoption and use as it moves into 2022.

"The Guild's telecom industry reference model differs from other telecom models that tend to focus largely on highly detailed operational perspectives and not the value delivered to customer," said Michael White, reference model team lead. "Enabling end-to-end strategy execution traceability, the telecom reference model provides the basis for companies to do things in new ways, execute essential transformations more quickly and ensure that backend investments deliver the infrastructure and services needed to make global communications faster and more effective than ever."

