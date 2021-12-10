Expansion of the Study Portal in SMi Trial™ Increases the Efficacy of Study Training as an Effective Protocol Compliance Management Tool

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia expands their range of study-related resources for sites and study personnel with new and improved clinical study portal features available through SMi Trial , the company's protocol compliance management platform.

Addresses the site burden of accessing and understanding multiple third-party systems required for study participation.

Designed to address the ever-increasing burden placed on sites of accessing and understanding multiple third-party systems required for study participation, the new study portal capabilities not only provides the ease of an online, single-point access to study resources, but also delivers relevant training related to these resources.

SMi Trial Product Director, Robert Geckeler, states, "We've been working hard to incorporate unique study portal features into the platform to make accessing study-related resources both easy and effective for study staff. These enhancements will further ScienceMedia's mission to deliver study training in a way that makes it an effective compliance management tool."

The platform's central offering consists of interactive multimedia modules specifically designed to target the critical areas of a study through a combination of study training and lesson reinforcement that enhances site performance and improves site and patient compliance. In addition to leveraging the benefits of microlearning, the platform utilizes powerful comprehension analytics to increase the effectiveness of each lesson and ensure that study staff understand key concepts.

Supporting traditional site-based studies and decentralized and hybrid trials, SMi Trial and SMiTrialD increase site and patient compliance, thereby improving study quality and power. For additional information about how our protocol compliance management platform can benefit studies, follow ScienceMedia via LinkedIn or our blog.

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative multimedia learning solutions. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™, for decentralized or hybrid trials, are protocol compliance management platforms that mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost. SMi Source™ provides just-in-time, thoroughly referenced information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses.

Contact:

Jen Pfau

jpfau@sciencemedia.com

(805) 452-1795

