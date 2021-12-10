FanDuel Group & The Cordish Companies Bring America's #1 Sportsbook toLive! Casino & Hotel Maryland

HANOVER, Md., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group and The Cordish Companies opened a FanDuel Sportsbook inside Sports & Social Maryland at Live! Casino & Hotel in the Baltimore/Washington corridor, signifying the first FanDuel sportsbook in the state.

Pro football hall-of-famer Ed Reed opened the brand-new FanDuel Sportsbook inside Sports & Social Maryland at Live! Casino & Hotel and placed the ceremonial first bet. Reed placed a $20 Moneyline wager on Dustin Poirier to win at UFC 269.

"Today marks the culmination of more than a year of effort to get sports betting up and running here in the State of Maryland," said Governor Larry Hogan. "In addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on football, basketball, and more, sports betting will also help to keep more dollars in-state and will provide another critical revenue source for public education without raising taxes on families and small businesses."

To mark this momentous occasion of sports betting being legal in the state of Maryland, pro football hall-of-famer Ed Reed opened the brand-new FanDuel Sportsbook at Sports & Social Maryland at 9:30 AM and took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony, placing a ceremonial first bet. Reed placed a $20 Moneyline wager on Dustin Poirier to win at UFC 269.

The FanDuel Sportsbook is located inside Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland's fan-friendly sports lounge, Sports & Social Maryland. The 14,000 square foot sports lounge features a 100-foot-wide media screen as its centerpiece for some of the best sports watching in the region. Sports & Social Maryland also has two main bars, luxury viewing chairs, and VIP areas surrounded by the largest casino in the state of Maryland. The FanDuel Sportsbook is the perfect addition to Sports & Social Maryland and will feature ten betting windows and 31 IGT PlaySports self-service betting terminals.

"The combination of two powerhouse brands – Live! best known for our premier entertainment venues, and FanDuel for its leading Sportsbook – will offer an unmatched experience for sports betting enthusiasts in the State of Maryland," said Rob Norton, president of Cordish Global Gaming and Live! Casino. "The launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook, in the heart of Sports & Social Maryland, has been highly anticipated and will provide our guests with the ultimate fan experience."

Maryland marks the 13th state where FanDuel offers retail sportsbook locations as Maryland now joins Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Sports bettors and customers visiting Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland will be able to enjoy a FanDuel Sportsbook retail experience that fans in other states have grown to love, featuring an incredible game-day atmosphere with wagering options available across a variety of sporting events. FanDuel provides its proprietary risk and trading technology that leverages the IGT PlaySports platform to offer bets on all major U.S. sports, including professional football, basketball, baseball, tennis, MMA, soccer, golf, motorsports racing and more.

"Our successful partnership continues to expand with today's launch marking our second state and third location with The Cordish Companies," said Keith Wall, Vice President of Retail, FanDuel Group. "We are excited to expand our retail footprint to our 13th state by bringing the FanDuel Sportsbook to a world class casino in the heart of Maryland."

For those new to sports betting, FanDuel offers on-site customer service experts who will walk customers through the sports betting process, as well as an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting. FanDuel is also the industry leader in promoting responsible play. They provide their on-site staff with responsible wagering training including offering customers support services through its PlaySafe site.

FanDuel Group, in partnership with The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, plans to offer online sports betting in Maryland pending legal and regulatory approvals.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment, and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel, and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter .

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-­–– purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

The AAA Four Diamond rated Live! Casino & Hotel is one of the largest commercial casinos in the country, located in the Washington DC/Baltimore corridor, just off I-95, Route 100 and the B/W Parkway at Arundel Mills. Open 24/7/365, the property features more than 200 live action table games, including a Poker Room; approximately 4,000 slot machines; two High Limit rooms; and the Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio. Guests can enjoy award-winning accommodations, including 310 luxury guest rooms; world-class dining, featuring the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; Bobby's Burger Palace, from celebrated chef Bobby Flay; The Cheesecake Factory®; Luk Fu and 8 at Luk Fu, serving authentic sushi and Asian cuisine; Morty's Deli; Latin cuisine at En Vivo; the Orchid Kitchen; and Luckies, offering Starbucks coffee, pastries, and Italian gelato. The Hall at Live!, a 4,800-seat, three-story multi-use concert and event venue, featuring 40,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space and up to 1,600 banquet seating, with a performance lineup of headline entertainment, completes the Live! experience. Enjoy secure covered parking with valet service and a free self-park garage with Park Assist® and direct elevator access to the casino floor. For reservations, call 443-445-2929, or book online at https://maryland.livecasinohotel.com . Live! Casino & Hotel is owned and operated by a company that is affiliated with The Cordish Companies. Call 855-5MD-LIVE (855-563-5483); or visit https://maryland.livecasinohotel.com . Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For employment opportunities, visit https://maryland.livecasinohotel.com/careers .

