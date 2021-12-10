TERRY SAEGER RECOGNIZED AS NACD DIRECTORSHIP CERTIFIED™

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB), parent company of MainStreet Bank, announces that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) has recognized Independent Director Terry Saeger as NACD Directorship Certified™. Board members who earn NACD Directorship Certification® signal to boards, investors, and other stakeholders that they possess the highest commitment to continuing director education available in the United States.

The NACD Directorship Certification program, the nation's premier certification for board directors, provides a tangible assessment of a director's understanding of the essential knowledge required to lead in today's boardrooms. Certification also facilitates continuous learning and allows directors to showcase their governance knowledge to the companies they serve and to other stakeholders in the broader governance community.

"I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Directorship Certification community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence," Saeger said. "The information I've learned and verified via NACD's certification program are key assets to the company, as well as to my professional growth as a director."

"Our very diverse group of independent directors are committed to maintaining a high level of corporate governance," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "The entire board is very proud of Terry's accomplishment, and we are grateful for his ongoing stewardship and leadership."

Saeger is the president of The Saeger Group, LLC, a business consultancy. Through the Saeger Group, he serves as a senior business counselor for the Leesburg Small Business Development Center and George Mason Small Business Development Center. Both groups are sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration and George Mason University.

Saeger was previously the chief executive officer at Conservation Solutions, Inc. which is the leading conservator of art, architecture, and artifacts in North America. During his career, he has been a senior vice president of sales, marketing, product management and business development at Volt Delta Resources, a division of NewNet Communications, where he began as senior vice president and general manager of OnDemand Services. Saeger also served in various positions at Convergys Corporation, West TeleServices Corporation, AT&T and Coors Porcelain Company. Saeger earned a bachelor of science in industrial engineering and management from North Dakota State University and did post-graduate studies in computer integrated manufacturing at Brigham Young University. He also holds a certificate in cyber-risk oversight for directors from NACD/Ridge Global/Carnegie Mellon University's CERT Software Engineering Institute.

"NACD Certified Directors demonstrate their keen awareness that directorship is a profession that, like all professions, requires continuous learning," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD's CEO. "Terry Saeger is leading the way in achieving and maintaining the highest credential available to directors in the United States."

To learn more about NACD Directorship Certification, visit Certification.NACDOnline.org.

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet Bank operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon and Washington, D.C. In addition, MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution.

The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment system services for third-party payment providers with nationally known market leaders on staff and ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

