Union Pacific Announces Appointment of Michael Miller as Treasurer, Retirement of Gary Grosz

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific has named Michael Miller vice president and treasurer effective Feb. 1, 2022, following the announced retirement of Gary Grosz.

Miller, currently assistant vice president-Corporate Finance and assistant treasurer, has been with Union Pacific for 28 years. He has held numerous Finance roles, including in Budgeting; Business Development and Planning; Corporate Audit; Cost and Profit Management; and Investor Relations. He will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Hamann.

Miller will succeed Grosz, who is retiring March 1 after nearly 40 years at Union Pacific. Grosz served as assistant vice president-Corporate Finance and assistant treasurer for nearly 20 years before being promoted to vice president and treasurer in April 2019. He previously held roles in Corporate Audit; Investor Relations; and Planning and Analysis.

