SAMARITAN'S PURSE RUSHES HELP IN THE WAKE OF DEADLY TORNADOES Staff, Volunteers, and Tractor-Trailers Stocked with Tools and Equipment Deployed to Hard-Hit States

BOONE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Samaritan's Purse deployed disaster response teams to Mayfield, Kentucky and Monette, Arkansas in response to the deadly tornadoes that spawned overnight. The storm system created widespread devastation across six states. Search and rescue efforts are still underway with the death toll expected to reach between 75 to 100 people.

Samaritan's Purse is on the way to Kentucky and Arkansas to aid hurting families after a string of deadly tornadoes caused widespread devastation.

"We woke up Saturday morning to the horrific news of devastating tornadoes and tragic loss of life across multiple states," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Join me in praying for these hurting families—many who have lost loved ones. Samaritan's Purse is on the way to help in Jesus' Name. We want to come alongside these families and help them start to put their lives back together."

Additional assessment teams are also deploying to Tennessee and Illinois to further assess the aftermath of the storm. A Disaster Relief Unit—tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment— departed from the Samaritan's Purse ministry center in Texas today, and additional equipment will follow from North Carolina as soon as the weather system allows. The international Christian relief organization will mobilize teams of volunteers to help families salvage personal belongings, clean up downed trees, and tarp damaged roofs.

Chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Rapid Response Team are deploying alongside Samaritan's Purse to provide emotional and spiritual encouragement to families impacted by the severe storms.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations in Jesus' Name—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution.

