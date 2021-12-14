-- From December 13th-16th, the Tec community and internationally recognized speakers will join in dialogue and reflection on the trends in educational innovation that are transforming education around the world.

Tec de Monterrey Opens Spaces For Dialogue On Innovation For The New Era Of Education At CIIE 2021 -- From December 13th-16th, the Tec community and internationally recognized speakers will join in dialogue and reflection on the trends in educational innovation that are transforming education around the world.

MONTERREY, Mexico, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 13th to 16th, the 8th edition of theInternational Conference on Educational Innovation (CIIE) organized by the Tecnológico de Monterrey will be held. The main objectives of this event are to learn about the trends and practices in educational innovation that are transforming education around the world, as well as to identify resources to improve teaching-learning processes, connect with world-renowned experts and share experiences in teaching practices.

The CIIE continues its consolidation as one of the most important events on educational innovation in the Spanish-speaking world, being a space where keynote lectures, panels and discussions focused on reflecting and sharing knowledge and experiences about the challenges facing education in a changing world where innovation will be key to achieve education that is more accessible, equitable, ethical and committed to human flourishing.

The keynotes will revolve around several main topics: Educational Trends, Technologies for Education, Educational Innovation Management, Lifelong Learning, Academic Innovation for Health and EdTech Entrepreneurship. The 2021 edition of the Conference will feature more than 250 presentations with the participation of specialists, ministers of education and university presidents. There will also be networking, book presentations, special events and a Virtual Expo attended by renowned companies in the education sector.

Some of the outstanding speakers include: on behalf of the hosts, David Garza, President Tecnológico de Monterrey; Juan Pablo Murra, Rector for Higher Education of Tecnológico de Monterrey; José Escamilla, Associate Director of the Institute of Higher Education, and Beatriz Palacios, Director of Educational Innovation and Digital Learning. Also in attendance will be the Undersecretary of Education of the Mexican government, Luciano Concheiro, the Minister of National Education of Colombia, María Victoria Angulo, as well as Raquel Bernal, President of the Universidad de los Andes, and Ignacio Sánchez Díaz, President of the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, among other leaders of universities recognized for their innovative systems.

In addition, keynote speakers will include Jeff Selingo, New York Times bestselling author focused on education research; Eva Fernández, from FEMSA Foundation, who will address the topic of social investment in early childhood; George Siemens, scholar of how human and artificial cognition intersect in knowledge processes; and Masha Ibeschitz, bestselling author and founder of Think Beyond Group.

Today more than ever it is time to reflect on the great challenges that the world presents in education, such as the digital gap, the digitization of content, new teaching-learning strategies and methodologies and the role of teaching in their implementation. The 8th International Conference on Educational Innovation by the Tec de Monterrey will be the fertile ground for dialogue, collaboration, experimentation and entrepreneurship to build together the future of education.

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private, non-profit, multi-campus university system. Since its founding in 1943, it has stood out for its academic excellence, educational innovation, entrepreneurship and internationalization, as well as for its links with industry and employers, and its great capacity for execution. It has campuses in 29 cities in Mexico; an enrollment of more than 67 thousand professional and graduate students, and almost 7 thousand professors; in addition to more than 26 thousand high school students and 2 thousand 500 high school teachers. The institution has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2022), it is in position 161, ranking 30th among private universities in the world; and in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings (2022) as number 1 in Latin America and 26th in the world. In the Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2022), it is ranked 4th in Latin America; it is also the only university outside the U.S. in the Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Ranking (2022) of Princeton Review and Entrepreneur, ranking 6th in entrepreneurship programs at the undergraduate level. It belongs to several prestigious international networks such as the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21) and The Worldwide Universities Network (WUN), among others.

