New Ambulatory Surgery Center Opens in Stockton National Surgical Centers Stockton provides close-to-home care for patients with specific needs for vascular, cardiac and podiatry-related procedures

STOCKTON, Calif., Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Surgical Centers Stockton (NSCS) LLC announced today the full opening of its freestanding ambulatory surgery center (ASC), providing care for patients with specific vascular, cardiac and podiatry-related health needs. The surgery center obtained its Medicare certification on October 28, 2021, paving the way for participating physicians to offer patients access to a safe, new, convenient option for Medicare-approved surgical procedures. NSCS is accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF).

National Surgical Centers Stockton's mission is to provide minimally-invasive procedures in a safe, friendly, state-of-the-art and compassionate environment, in order to improve the quality of life for its patients. The ASC serves as an alternative to some surgical procedures being performed in a hospital setting.

"We strive to prevent major limb amputations to maximize independence and mobility," said National Surgical Centers Stockton Medical Director Ajay Ramanakumar, MD, MPH. "We achieve this by creating a team across multiple disciplines to perform advanced procedures such as endovascular peripheral arterial revascularization, foot ulcer debridement and other related foot/ankle procedures. Additional procedures performed in the ASC include cardiac rhythm management, dialysis access procedures, port placement and removal, uterine fibroid embolization, lumbar puncture, and other approved interventional procedures."

The participating providers include interventional cardiologists from the Stockton Cardiology Medical Group, interventional radiologists from the RaDS Inc. and surgical podiatrists from the Valley Podiatry Group. NSCS is located at 415 E. Harding Way, Suite E, Stockton, CA 95204.

National Surgical Centers Stockton LLC is part of the Limb Preservation Centers of America® network.

For more information visit www.stocktonnsc.com or call 209-337-4935.

