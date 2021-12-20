InventHelp Inventor Develops Self-Propelled Cooler (AUP-1306)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of dragging my cooler through the sand at the beach," said an inventor from San Antonio, Texas. "I decided it was time for a motorized, automated method of transporting food and beverages to such outings."

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending FOLLOW ME COOLER to provide hands-free motorized transport of food and beverages in a cooler. As such, it saves time and effort. At the same time, it eliminates the need for ice or cool gel packs and is versatile for use on any terrain: sand, rocks, mud, etc. This convenient accessory is also ideal for disabled persons and for emergency use during power outages. In addition, users will appreciate how effective, easy to use and operate and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AUP-1306, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

