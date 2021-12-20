Kitsap Credit Union Launches The KCUCares Foundation

BREMERTON, Wash., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifying its mission of giving back to the communities they serve; Kitsap Credit Union has announced the launch of The KCUCares Foundation. With the credit union's long history working with the community and local charities, they understand the larger demands necessary to truly help their neighbors. By unifying like-minded individuals and groups, The KCUCares Foundation will have the ability to lead initiatives with the resources to make powerful change long term.

The KCUCares Foundation will pool resources and spearhead larger projects to magnify what can be done for their community.

Kitsap Credit Union's corporate giving program has been working with organizations in their community for over 40 years. The relationships they have fostered not only allowed them to give-back, but the trust forged with the nonprofits' frontline workers put them in the position to have their pulse on what the true needs are for different people in the community as they are happening and as they change and evolve.

"Giving on our own as an organization is important, but as we have seen, more must be done," said Kitsap Credit Union CEO Shawn Gilfedder.

The development of The KCUCares Foundation positions the organization to unify corporation and individual donations and spearhead larger projects that will magnify what can be done for their community.

"The creation of The KCUCares Foundation will allow us to turn ordinary opportunities to extraordinary ones," said Gilfedder.

The KCUCares Foundation will support their communities with a more intentional approach, focused on the three major pillars: Hunger, Homelessness, and Financial Wellness.

"Through collaborating with The KCUCares Foundation, individuals and businesses will belong to an organization who unites and leads them collectively to do good," said Leah Olson, VP, Marketing and Director, The KCUCares Foundation. "Our goals are to provide more affordable housing, ensure those who are hungry can receive the help they need, and improve the financial wellbeing of those who live and work in our communities."

The KCUCares Foundation made its first contribution at the KCU Holiday Treats & Eats Event on December 13, 2021, where the Foundation distributed $150,000 to 25 local food banks and backpacks for kids feeding programs.

According to Northwest Harvest, 1 in 10 Washingtonians struggle with hunger. With over 40,000 individuals finding themselves unemployed this last year, there are a growing number of families registering for free and reduced lunch programs in all counties. Kitsap Credit Union & The KCUCares Foundation found it crucial to help ease this burden for individuals and families in need.

Interviews can be scheduled with Kitsap Credit Union CEO Shawn Gilfedder and VP, Marketing and Director of The KCUCares Foundation Leah Olson. To learn more about The KCUCares Foundation and how you can collaborate with the foundation log onto www.Kitsapcu.org/KCUCares.

Food Bank recipients included: Northwest Harvest, Graham South Hill Food Bank, Puyallup Food Bank, Port Townsend Food Bank, Tri Area Food Bank, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Central Kitsap Food Bank, Bremerton Food Line, North Kitsap Fishline, ShareNet, South Kitsap Helpline, North Mason Food Bank, Greater Gig Harbor Foundation, and Gig Harbor Peninsula Fish.

Backpack Program recipients included: Food Backpack 4 kids, Coalition of Churches, Backpacks for Kids of Port Orchard, ShareNet, North Kitsap Fishline, Bremerton Backpack Brigade, Central Kitsap Food Backpack 4 Kids, Chimacum Backpacks for Kids, Kiwanis Backpack Program, United Way of Pierce County, and Parkway Community Services.

The KCUCares Foundation Launch event where $150,000 was donated to local food banks & backpack feeding programs. Photographed from L to R: Shawn Gilfedder, President/CEO Kitsap Credit Union, Mari Kim Northwest Harvest Corporate & Foundation Relations, Laila Al-Agha Northwest Harvest Communications Officer, Scott Lindley, Kitsap Credit Union SVP/Chief Information Officer.

The KCUCares Foundation launched by donating $150,000 to local charities. Photographed from L to R - Kevin Moffet, Kitsap Credit Union Gig Harbor Branch Manager, Julie Gustanski of Greater Gig Harbor Foundation, Shawn Gilfedder, President/CEO Kitsap Credit Union.

25 Local Food Banks and Backpack Feeding Programs received donations to kickstart The KCUCares Foundation. The KCUCares Foundation will focus on supporting their communities in the areas of Hunger, Homelessness, & Financial Education.

