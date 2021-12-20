Minerva Bunkering Launches New Physical Supply Service in Argentina - Serving Buenos Aires, Zona Comun, Campana/Zarate, and other regional ports upon appointment

GENEVA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Bunkering is pleased to announce it has launched a new marine fuels supply service in Argentina, providing deliveries in Buenos Aires and surrounding ports.

"By adding this new operation to Minerva's footprint, we can offer vessels calling Argentine ports physical supply options across the length of their voyages, providing the flexibility our customers require with the consistency of service they know they can expect from Minerva. Leveraging the unique breadth of Minerva's global physical network is fundamental to how we serve our clients," said Minerva CEO Tyler Baron.

Offtake agreements with local refiners and the time-chartered bunker tanker MT HE MAN H, enable the physical supply system. Minerva staff with 18 years of experience spanning operations and sales exclusively focused on the Argentina market support customers from inquiry through post-delivery.

Minerva Bunkering is a leading international provider of marine fuel supply and related service solutions to ships in port and at sea. The company procures product in bulk from diverse sources. It delivers to over 700 active customers across all major commercial shipping sectors including container ships, dry bulk carriers, cruise ships, tankers, and ferries.

Minerva Bunkering is a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the largest privately-held energy and commodities companies in the world. For additional information, please visit www.minervabunkering.com.

