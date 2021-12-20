SchoolStatus Sees Significant Business Momentum in 2021 Fueled by Growing Demand for Unified K12 Analytics, Communications, and Workflow Platforms Facilitates more than 250 million messages between educators and student families in 2021, driving more accessible and meaningful parent communication

RIDGELAND, Miss., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus , a leading facilitator of data-informed communications between school and home, today shared new business milestones demonstrating strong company momentum, customer growth and validation, and prominent industry recognition in 2021.

In the past 12 months, SchoolStatus grew their base of district partners by 24% across eleven states. Educators within these school districts shared more than 250 million messages and conducted nearly 50,000 hours of phone conversations with student families in 2021, an increase of more than 30% over 2020.

Customer retention and validation were also strong with more than 95% of SchoolStatus customers renewing their commitment to the platform in 2022, and a 4.9 out of 5 stars from reviews posted on G2, the world's largest independent software and services review platform.

Additionally, SchoolStatus strengthened its position in the K12 communications sector with strategic funding from PSG announced in July , and increasing recognition as a leader and innovator in K12 communication and parent engagement, including an EdTech Digest Cool Tools Award and selection as a CODiE Finalist in the categories of Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers and Best Data Management Solution.

This continued momentum speaks to the tremendous market opportunity for the SchoolStatus unified data communications platform, driven by the accelerated demand for increased communication and engagement with parents and more accessible communications platforms.

"Over the past year, SchoolStatus was well positioned to support districts and schools with communications challenges stemming from the COVID pandemic, during which student family communication and engagement was paramount. As a result, we saw tremendous interest in our platform," said Russ Davis, CEO and founder of SchoolStatus. "Over the next year we will look for this momentum to continue, as more schools realize the benefits of more meaningful communication between school and home and implement solutions to enable this. We look forward to continued growth opportunities as we expand our platform with new features and capabilities."

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus is a leading provider of a fully-integrated data analytics and communications platform designed to drive better student outcomes through the unique combination of comprehensive data and direct parent engagement. With SchoolStatus, educators have instant access to the information they need, supporting data-driven decision-making and enabling more proactive and meaningful communications. SchoolStatus removes technology, language, and access barriers to parent engagement. With more than two hundred million successful parent-teacher interactions, SchoolStatus is the choice of school leaders who recognize the need for data-informed decision-making and parent communications. For more information, visit schoolstatus.com.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 85 companies and facilitated over 325 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com .

