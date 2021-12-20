Xinhua Silk Road: China's liquor maker Jiugui offers exclusive sponsorship to support 2nd season of a cultural variety show

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's liquor producer Jiugui Liquor Co., Ltd. supported the comeback of the Shape of Culture season two, a cultural variety show featuring Chinese world heritage project promotion through exclusive sponsorship.

A poster previews the 12 world heritages in China in the second season of the Shape of Culture sponsored by Jiugui Liquor.

The show is scheduled to broadcast at 9 p.m. Sunday introducing another 12 world heritage projects in China such as the Central Axis of Beijing and the Grand Canal compared to 12 heritage projects in the first season.

In this season, latest technologies such as drones and 3D animation are utilized to present the world heritage on the screen to help audience better understand followed the promotion on social media such as Weibo, Wechat and Tik Tok.

When it comes to culture promotion and inheritance, Jiugui Liquor, originated from central China's Hunan Province, has always aspired to lead the trend in liquor culture as a pioneer since the enterprise started from scratch. It has also beefed up efforts in spreading and inheriting liquor culture in many ways over years.

This year, Jiugui Liquor promoted a tour exhibition activity as a showcase to spread liquor culture across China with Chinese National Geography, China's most authoritative geographic magazine and conducted cooperation with each other to mull over promoting Hunan culture.

"Jiugui" literally means "drunkard" or "juice head" in mandarin Chinese, which represents a pursuit of freedom and a state of ease in west Hunan's local culture.

The original link can be visited here: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325442.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road