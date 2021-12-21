ADx Health released compelling data in their GenoRisk™ manuscript: A polygenic risk score for Alzheimer's disease, which was published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions, a journal of the Alzheimer's Association, and provided valuable scientific data linking personalized genetic testing to the predictive risk of Alzheimer's disease

LARKSPUR, Calif. , Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzheimer's disease (AD) is notoriously difficult to treat. Part of the reason for these failures is the high heterogeneity across the disease that presents with diverse clinical symptoms and progression patterns. Attempts to categorize various subtypes of AD have led to potentially more predictable outcomes. Despite this, no disease-altering treatments exist.

ADx Health released compelling data in their GenoRisk™ manuscript: A polygenic risk score for Alzheimer's disease.