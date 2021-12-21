Arcline Investment Management Acquires American Holt Corporation

NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in American Holt Corporation from Founder and CEO Jon Levy. The existing management team, with Arcline's support, will continue to lead American Holt through its next phase of growth.

American Holt is a leading, technology-enabled provider of aftermarket replacement parts for production and processing machinery used in several high-throughput manufacturing environments. In particular, American Holt specializes in providing aftermarket parts for production equipment in the food and beverage industry.

Arcline commented, "Jon and the American Holt team have built a reputation for market-leading solutions while supporting customers in high-throughput environments. We are excited to partner with management to help them achieve continued success."

Jon Levy said, "I look forward to partnering with Arcline to accelerate future growth while continuing to support our customers with quality, consistency, and reliability."

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Arcline.

About American Holt

American Holt is a technology-enabled provider of high-quality aftermarket replacement parts for production and processing machinery used in several high-throughput manufacturing environments. It specializes in parts supporting the food and beverage, paper converting, material handling, and warehousing manufacturing processes among other high-usage sectors. For more information visit www.americanholt.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses in high value industries. Arcline's investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

