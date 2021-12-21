BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Huma Mohiuddin Market President in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Huma Mohiuddin as market president, Pittsburgh. In this role, she will lead the region's wealth management practice. Huma is based in Pittsburgh and reports to Robert Kricena, head of U.S. Markets.

Huma Mohiuddin, market president, Pittsburgh, BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Huma brings more than two decades of wealth management experience to the role. She joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in 2015 and during her six years, has served as senior director wealth manager, team leader, and in regional director roles. Prior to joining the firm, she was a vice president of investments at J.P. Morgan. She also held various investment advisor roles at Aurora Investment Management, Northern Trust Asset Management, Morgan Stanley and National City Bank.

"Huma is a charismatic, talented and inspirational wealth management leader, who is well-versed in helping solve client challenges and building long-term financial success," said Kricena. "Her extensive track record working with clients in the Pittsburgh metro area will support the execution of our Active Wealth framework with clients and prospects."

Huma earned a Bachelor of Science from Ohio State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago. She is an active member of her community and currently serves on the board of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, the board of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and is a member of the Shady Side Academy Alumni Council.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $307 billion in total client assets, as of September 30, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $30.8bn as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.bnymellon.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of September 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

