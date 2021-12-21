ClearScale Builds New Service Delivery Center As Demand for Cloud Services Grows Cloud Systems Integrator Building New Team in Poland and Across Europe to Deliver Professional and Managed Cloud Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale , a leading cloud systems integrator and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced today that it is opening a service delivery center in Poland. ClearScale already has several global service delivery centers and the new Poland delivery center adds to its international presence. The Poland service delivery center will provide consulting and managed services for customers on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform.

"By opening the ClearScale Delivery Center in Poland, we're able to better serve our growing customer base in Europe and the United States," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "Key ClearScale clients are already working with our new European team. Poland is an ideal location for ClearScale's new service delivery center."

According to the State of CEE IT Outsourcing and Offshoring in 2021 Report, Poland has more than 430,000 IT specialists available on the market. This includes approximately 250,000 developers.

ClearScale is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner that achieved more than 100% YoY revenue growth last year. With its 11 AWS Competencies, the company is one of the most diverse companies in the cloud consulting industry, with specializations ranging from migration and modernization to machine learning and big data. More than 400 companies worldwide have benefited from ClearScale's tailored cloud solutions.

"With its rapid growth and ability to deliver a diverse range of cloud services, ClearScale is well-positioned as one of AWS's top partners," said Mikhail Zhdanov, VP of European Delivery. "I'm very excited to lead the company's new service delivery center in Poland. Europe, and Poland in particular, has a rich market for IT talent and a large base of potential customers ready to move to the AWS cloud or grow their existing cloud environments."

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company designs, builds, integrates, and manages complex infrastructures and applications on AWS exclusively. ClearScale has successfully delivered more than 900 cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

