Gander Group Announces Leadership Addition

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gander Group welcomes a new leader, Chris White, to its executive team as President of the Sales Department. Chris will be responsible for revenue achievement, customer success, sales strategy, team development, and leading the sales team in supporting the loyalty marketing efforts of Gander's client base.

"Through our people, our clients, and our offering, Gander has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years," says Gander Group CEO, Josh Blake. "The timing was right to bring in a sales leader to take all that we've built and go after the opportunities available in the casino gifting space. Chris's experience and his belief in what we do and what we're trying to accomplish makes him the perfect fit to accelerate our growth trajectory and provide additional value to our clients."

White's career highlights include multi-store retail leadership and the development/execution of sales training. His focus is on having a positive impact on the development of his team and to amplify the efforts of the staff while serving clients with the company's unique gift offering.

"I am a result-driven sales leader with a passion for removing obstacles that hinder success. I have a very competitive personality, and it's not clear if I love to win more or just hate to lose," admits White. "My career achievements have been realized through effective team building, clear communication, and consistent execution."

Outside of work, Chris invests his time making memories with two wonderful teenagers, and with the occasional disappointing round of golf. All jokes aside, Gander Group is beyond thrilled to add a leader of Chris White's caliber to the team.

An Inc. 5000 company, Gander Group partners with internationally recognized brands and hundreds of casinos across America to provide trend-forward product development and merchandising solutions. Learn more at www.gandergroup.com

