iCitizen Reveals Results of its National Poll, "Is the current rate of inflation affecting your family budget?" December 15-17 poll conducted by iCitizen indicates inflation is impacting a large majority of American families

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCitizen, using its online polling platform icitizen.com , asked the nation "Is the current rate of inflation affecting your family budget?" iCitizen, founded in Nashville Tennessee, is a Rochester, New York based civic engagement technology platform that is politically neutral and has as its mission to provide a resource for individuals and groups to engage on the important civic issues facing the country from the federal level all the way to the individual state, county, city, town, and even school district level. One of iCitizen's core capabilities is to conduct rapid, statistically accurate online polls.

December 15-17 poll conducted by icitizen.com indicates inflation is impacting a large majority of American families.

Question: Is the current rate of inflation affecting your family budget?

Looking at the statistically weighted results of the poll, 70.8% of 1762 demographically identified respondents answered Yes and 29.2% answered No. In breaking down the responses demographically,

Political affiliation, 50.3% of Democrats, 89.9% of Republicans and 77.8% of Independents answered Yes.

Race, 73.9% of Whites, 68.8% of Blacks, and 68.1% of Hispanics answered Yes.

Gender, male and female responses were virtually identical with 74.5% of men and 74.6% of women responding Yes.

Education, 82% of individuals with less than a bachelor's degree answered Yes and 70.7% of individuals with a bachelor's degree or higher responded Yes.

Age, the age group with the highest Yes response rate was the 35-49 year old group at 81.2% followed by the 50-64 year old group at 78.8%, followed by the over 65 year old group at 72.9%, followed by the 18-34 year old group at 59%.

Region, all regions of the country had almost identical responses with 71.0% of the Northeast answering Yes, 79.7% of the West answering Yes, 72.5% of the Midwest answering Yes, and 76.8% of the South answering Yes.

Clearly inflation is having a very broad impact across the country irrespective of who you are, how old you are, where you live, what your politics are, and the level of your education. As this issue evolves over the next many months, iCitizen will be tracking sentiment at icitizen.com and will dig deeper into the opinions, ideas, and concerns of Americans.

Media Contact:

Anthony Harkin

585-943-7889

team@icitizen.com

icitizen.com

