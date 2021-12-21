Transaction Announcement: Majors Management Announces Purchase of Haywood Oil Company, Inc.'s (d/b/a Peak Energy) Convenience Retail, Petroleum Marketing and Wholesale Fuels Business

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC, and its affiliates ("Majors"), a growing leader in the. convenience store industry, announces it has purchased the Convenience Retail, Petroleum Marketing and Wholesale Fuels Business of Haywood Oil Company, Inc. d/b/a Peak Energy ("Peak") including its seven company-operated convenience retail stores and 100+ wholesale dealer accounts located throughout western North Carolina, as well as parts of South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. The Peak assets complement Majors' current geography and expand its portfolio with its existing branded suppliers.

(PRNewsfoto/Majors Management, LLC)

Majors Management Announces Acquistion of Peak Energy. Majors' second announced transaction of 2021.

Majors' President, Ben Smith noted, "Todd Blevins and all members of his team have built a great organization. We hope to build upon their success and grow our footprint in Western North Carolina. We worked closely with Todd and his advisors from Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. ("Matrix") to complete this transaction in sixty-two days. Majors continues its record of completing acquisitions quickly and without interference to the seller's business. We are privileged to build on Peak's legacy while providing first-class service to their customers."

Matrix provided merger-and-acquisition advisory services to Peak, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process and negotiation of the transaction.

This acquisition is Majors' second announced acquisition in 2021. The company previously announced its acquisition of Tri-State Petroleum Corporation. Majors will continue its focus on growth in 2022.

About Majors Management, LLC

Lawrenceville, GA-based Majors Management, LLC is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to over 1,000 convenience store locations. Majors partners with leading petroleum brands including BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Marathon, Citgo, Mobil, Texaco, Valero, Phillips, Sunoco, 76, and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. In the last two years, Majors has completed twelve acquisitions across eleven states and expanded its geography in the mid-Atlantic and Texas while complementing its footprint throughout the Southeast.

For further information, please contact:

Majors Management, LLC

Benjamin Smith

ben@majorsmgmt.com

770-338-2620

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Majors Management, LLC