Minerva Bunkering Launches New Service in the Red Sea Ports of Yanbu and Jeddah

Minerva Bunkering Launches New Service in the Red Sea Ports of Yanbu and Jeddah - Offering VLSFO, HSFO, and MGO with duty-free sales to international customers

GENEVA, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Bunkering is pleased to announce it has launched a new marine fuels supply service in the Red Sea ports of Yanbu and Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"The Red Sea is one of the shipping industry's most important waterways yet one that has historically offered limited bunkering options to serve the global fleet. We believe Minerva's new operation will support the increasing number of vessels calling these ports as well as provide a highly efficient service with minimal deviation for transiting vessels needing bunkers," said Minerva CEO Tyler Baron.

The supply system is enabled by shoreside bulk cargo storage and two of Minerva's modern bunker tankers, the M/V Patmos and M/V Halki, both equipped with ADP hardware and Coriolis Mass Flow Meters.

"We have worked closely with Minerva to start this new business in Yanbu and Jeddah, which is aligned with our vision of accelerating growth in the local maritime economy. Minerva's global scale and innovative solutions will provide shipping customers with a high-quality product and a world-class service," said the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia.

"We are excited to work with Minerva to expand the scope of bunkering services at the Port of Yanbu to include both domestic and international customers, and this development is in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030," said ATC CEO Ibrahim Al Buainain.

Minerva Bunkering is a leading international provider of marine fuel supply and related service solutions to ships in port and at sea. The company procures product in bulk from diverse sources. It delivers to over 700 active customers across all major commercial shipping sectors, including container ships, dry bulk carriers, cruise ships, tankers, and ferries.

Minerva Bunkering is a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the world's largest privately-held energy and commodities companies. For additional information, please visit www.minervabunkering.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Minerva Bunkering