PHF ANNOUNCES NEW MULTI-YEAR EXCLUSIVE TRADING CARD AGREEMENT WITH UPPER DECK Physical and Digital PHF Trading Cards to be released during the 2022-23 season

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premier Hockey Federation ("PHF") today announced a new multi-year agreement with The Upper Deck Company to be the exclusive licensed manufacturer of physical and digital PHF trading cards. The industry leaders will produce their first ever professional women's hockey trading cards for release during the 2022-23 PHF season.

"This is a milestone license for the PHF and we're extremely thrilled for our athletes, fans, and collectors of all ages," said PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia. "Trading cards are a staple in professional sports and Upper Deck is at the forefront in this space offering the highest quality traditional cards and most innovative digital collections. We're grateful for their commitment to the PHF and the opportunity to grow the game and inspire the next generation in a brand new way."

Upper Deck first produced women's hockey cards as part of the company's 1997-98 NHL® Collector's Choice Series, where Team Canada stars were featured as part of a National Heroes sub-set. Upper Deck has maintained NHL and NHLPA trading card licenses since the 1990-91 season and is credited with numerous innovations that have shaped the trading card industry over the last three decades.

"As professional women's sports have grown across North America, so has the interest from collectors and fans for unique and authentic memorabilia," said Upper Deck Sports Brand Manager Paul Zickler. "At Upper Deck, we're very excited to expand our product portfolio to include the Premier Hockey Federation to help capture history and connect PHF fans to their favorite athletes."

Collectors can find Upper Deck's PHF trading cards available next season at hobby shops nationwide and through Upper Deck's Authorized Internet Retailers (AIRS). PHF trading cards will also be available on Upper Deck e-Pack®, a robust online platform that allows collectors to buy, open, collect and trade digital and physical cards with fans around the world.

More information about e-Pack, memorabilia, physical trading card sets, and licensed trading card NFTs will be announced prior to product launch.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck revolutionized the sports trading card experience with anti-counterfeit holograms, high quality card stock and stunning photography in its inaugural 1989 baseball set, and since then its mission has been to capture the excitement of the game and deliver it to fans of all ages. Upper Deck is home to the world's greatest athletes, including Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, Alexis Lafrenière, Shane Wright, Quinton Byfield, Tiger Woods, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

About the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF)

The PHF is the home of professional women's hockey in North America. Established in 2015 as the National Women's Hockey League, the NWHL rebranded to become the PHF in 2021 and maintains the mission to provide strong role models and fuel the continued growth of the sport. The league is made up of the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, and the Toronto Six who all compete annually for the Isobel Cup. For more information, visit premierhockeyfederation.com.

