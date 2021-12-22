Spring Dental Rebrands to Lumio Dental

TULSA Okla., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Dental, founded in 2014 by Dr. Creed Cardon and Mike McInelly, announced today that it has rebranded to Lumio Dental. Rated as one of the fastest-growing dental groups in the nation for the last 3 years, Lumio Dental is a dental partnership organization that owns and operates more than 60 dental offices throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Spring Dental has existed as both the name of the parent company as well as the name of one of the company's 25+ regional brands. In order to have a name that encompasses all of its regional brands, the parent company has been rebranded to Lumio Dental. Spring Dental will remain as one of its regional brands.

"As we continued to grow, we recognized we needed a parent company name to represent all of our regional brands," McInelly stated. "We're excited to have this name grow with us throughout the coming years."

"We derived the name 'Lumio' from the word 'illumination'," noted Dr. Creed Cardon. "The name signifies our goal to light the paths of our partners, associates, and team members in both their personal and professional lives. We're excited to see what the future has in store for Lumio Dental, and thankful for the hard work of our incredible team for helping us achieve this exciting milestone."

Headquartered in Tulsa, OK, Lumio Dental is passionate about providing the communities they serve with exceptional, affordable and convenient dental care. Lumio Dental employs over 500 dental professionals and offers comprehensive family dentistry, including cosmetic and restorative, pediatric dentistry, prosthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, and implants. Learn more at LumioDental.com or linkedin.com/company/lumiodental. For additional questions about Lumio Dental, please contact Hello@LumioDental.com.

