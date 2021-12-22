ATMORE, Ala. and SEATTLE, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCI Gaming Authority D/B/A Wind Creek Hospitality (WCH), announced today it has acquired FlowPlay, Inc. .

Wind Creek Hospitality Acquires FlowPlay

Headquartered in Seattle, FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful connected social gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. As a developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with their engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences, including Vegas World, Casino World, 7 Seas Casino and Live Game Night Poker, which is integrated within the Zoom App Marketplace. Co-Founder, Derrick Morton, will continue leading FlowPlay as President of the new WCH subsidiary, while Co-Founder, Douglas Pearson will maintain his role as CTO.

The transaction, which does not include a Real Money Gaming (RMG) offering, provides Wind Creek Hospitality with proven digital gaming operations and distribution outlets that generate recurring revenues from end users based on a freemium model, enabling WCH to diversify its business and expand customer reach well beyond existing target markets for its land-based casino operations. In addition to the core business-to-consumer (B2C) focus, FlowPlay boasts a successful white label business.

"The acquisition of FlowPlay into the PCI Gaming portfolio allows us to build opportunities and economic development in new ways and this provides for our continued growth. We look forward to expanding into this exciting digital space," said Stephanie A. Bryan, Poarch Band of Creek Indians Chairwoman and CEO.

"FlowPlay's digital gaming platforms offer unique and exciting opportunities for integrations with Wind Creek Hospitality properties and the industry more broadly," said James Dorris, President and CEO, Wind Creek Hospitality. "We are excited to bring FlowPlay and its talented game studio team into our expanding portfolio of companies and look forward to the work we can accomplish together."

"FlowPlay and Wind Creek Hospitality hold a shared vision for how technology can strengthen the player experience, especially when it comes to enhancing traditional gaming and entertainment," said Derrick Morton, CEO and Co-Founder, FlowPlay. "This is a monumental day for our entire FlowPlay team and I'm so proud of everything we've done together over the last 15 years. I can't wait to see what comes next."

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. Visit www.windcreek.com for more information.

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful connected gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay, and 7 Seas Casino , the company's newest virtual world, multiplayer social casino which takes place on a cruise ship that stops at a different international port each month. In addition, the company recently launched Live Game Night Poker , a one-of-a-kind, invite-only poker game with built-in video and audio conferencing, which is also available within the Zoom App Marketplace . Together, FlowPlay's games have been played by a loyal community of more than 30 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and was primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com .

Advisors

Innovation Capital, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to FlowPlay on the transaction. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. acted as legal counsel to FlowPlay. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal counsel to Wind Creek Hospitality.

