BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM, INVESTMENTS & AVIATION STATEMENT ON UPDATED TESTING PROTOCOLS

Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has taken note of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases around the world and is implementing new testing requirements for all persons entering The Bahamas as a precautionary effort to continue to keep the destination safe.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A)
Effective Monday, December 27, 2021, the following protocols will take effect:

  • All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.

Effective Friday, January 7, 2022, the following protocols will take effect:

  • All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative RT-PCR (including PCR, NAA, NAAT, TMA or RNA) test, taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.

For full details please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

PRESS INQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick
Public Relations
Bahamas@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bahamas-ministry-of-tourism-investments--aviation-statement-on-updated-testing-protocols-301450773.html

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

