Businessolver Serves Communities Nationwide Through 2021 Foundation Activities

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits technology and services, announced that the Businessolver Foundation distributed more than $330,000 to 100 nonprofit organizations in 15 communities across the nation in 2021. All funds went to organizations that support the Foundation's mission to positively impact the lives and communities where Businessolver employees and clients work and live. This year, the Foundation adjusted its pillars of giving to focus on supporting initiatives related to advancing mental health, STEM and career education, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

"Given the events of the last two years, we felt compelled to change our initiatives to better match our company mission and philanthropic aspirations," said Jon Shanahan, CEO and President of Businessolver. "The Foundation's new giving pillars allow us to make a stronger, more focused impact to the communities in which we live and serve."

The Businessolver Foundation's main 2021 philanthropic activities by pillar:

Mental health

Partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to produce "Sharing Hope," a three-part video series that explores the journey of mental wellness in Black communities through dialogue, storytelling, and a guided discussion.

Granted two full wishes with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to children in Ames, Iowa , and Denver .

Des Moines -based initiative committed to ending the stigma around mental health, culminating with an op-ed in the Rae Shanahan . Continued partnership with Make-It-Ok, a-based initiative committed to ending the stigma around mental health, culminating with an op-ed in the Des Moines Register coauthored by Businessolver Chief Strategy Officer

Supported Big Brothers Big Sisters chapters in their work to maintain the mental health of their "littles" throughout the pandemic.

STEM and career education

Established a partnership with EverFi, the national sponsor of Endeavor, a STEM career exploration program for middle school students.

Offered technology platform, Benefitsolver ®, to assist Central Iowa Junior Achievement's Finance Park, a youth program In Central Iowa, teaching middle school students about how employee benefits play a role in everyday budgeting.

Partnered with the American Heart Association to sponsor STEM Goes Red initiatives in Des Moines and Denver .

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)

Supported programs for Special Olympics athletes.

Celebrated and assisted LGBTQ efforts with Capital City Pride and One Iowa.

Donated funds for fair and equitable housing to Habitat for Humanity.

Supported DEI training for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

"It's heartwarming to see our employees continue to volunteer throughout the pandemic, even participating virtually when that's the safer option," said Carrie Clogg, Businessolver Foundation Director. "It's a joy to come together with our Solvers and clients to make a real difference for real people."

