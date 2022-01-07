Navitas' Next-Gen GaN IC Powers OPPO's Reno7 Pro 'League of Legends'™ Limited-Edition 50W 'Cookie' Fast Charger

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor announced today that its GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) ICs power OPPO's new 50W ultra-thin and ultra-fast 'League of Legions' limited-edition fast charger. This 'collectable' version of OPPO's ground-breaking 'cookie' charger has an extraordinary thin and light body and an innovative 'lanyard' charging cable.

The tiny-yet-powerful OPPO cookie charger uses two, 2MHz-rated NV6115 GaNFast ICs in an active-clamp flyback (ACF) architecture with zero-voltage and zero-current switching for the highest efficiency.

The charger case has a pure-black, 'piano-paint' luster, in line with the temperament of Riot Games' 'League of Legends' on-line, fantasy role-playing game. The unique style is designed to attract the younger-generation League of Legends players. The new customized X-shaped protective back-clip and the "Jinx" character's signature graffiti elements perfectly integrate the gaming elements of 'League of Legends' into the shape of the charger. In addition, the charging data cable appears in the form of a lanyard, giving this charger another layer of innovation. As light and compact as the original GaN charger, it is now even more fashionable and portable.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power, 40% energy savings and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance.

Jeff ZHANG, Chief Charging Technology Scientist of OPPO said on the product release: "We are very pleased to add 'League of Legends' game elements to the classic OPPO super-fast cookie charger. GaN is now once again integrated into this charger that has attracted much attention from mobile game fans. This charger brings consumers a light and fast charging experience, while allowing 'League of Legends' fans to show their unique personality."

The ground-breaking 'cookie' charger was designed by Powerland Technology. Co-founder Dr. Qiu YANG stated, "Powerland has always insisted on integrating excellent innovative technology like GaNFast power ICs with rich product-development experience, design and production. The '50W' cookie charger is the crystallization of our continuous innovation. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with OPPO and Navitas Semiconductor to continue to bring amazing charging products to consumers."

"Navitas is very honored to once again assist the release of OPPO 50W ultra-thin and ultra-fast cookie charger through the excellent design of Powerland Electronics," said Charles (Yingjie) ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China. "Our joint goal is to continue to explore gallium nitride's charging potential, to create smaller, lighter, greener and more convenient charging."

About OPPO:

OPPO launched the first "smiley phone" in 2008, which started the exploration and lead the journey to the ultimate beautiful technology. At present, OPPO allows consumers around the world to enjoy the most beautiful technology with smart terminal products with Find and R series mobile phones as the core, and internet services such as OPPO+.

Corporate Vision: To be a healthier and longer-lasting enterprise.

Corporate mission: Let extraordinary hearts enjoy the most beautiful technology.

Corporate values: duty, user orientation, pursuit of ultimate results orientation

About Powerland:

Powerland Technology Inc. is a leading power company, providing full services, products and solutions for power electronics and renewable energy applications with high efficiency, high reliability, ultra-long lifetime, and high power density.

Since its establishment in 2009, Powerland has attracted international expertise and employed power technologists into its R&D team, and has been excelling in both technology innovation and superior power electronics products, including adapters, Li-ion battery chargers, DC/DC, LED drivers, and industrial power. In addition, to strengthen the technology and market competitiveness, Powerland has established strategic cooperation relationships with multiple global companies and provided customized design services for challenging power solutions.

Looking into the future, Powerland will continue the "First to Innovate" product strategy, and will extend the advantages in leading-edge technologies, targeting to be the world leader for "Zero Carbon" system solutions for renewable energy and power electronics.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading as NVTS on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners. League of Legends is a trademark of Riot Games, Inc. Navitas Semiconductor and Powerland Technology are not affiliated with, and their products are not endorsed by, Riot Games, Inc.

