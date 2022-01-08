TALIS BIOMEDICAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Talis Biomedical Corporation - TLIS

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 8, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Talis Biomedical Corporation (NasdaqGM: TLIS), if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with its February 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Talis and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-tlis/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 8, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Talis and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in conjunction with the initial public offering, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis's EUA application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (ii) Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (iii) the Company's commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's positive statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Modrak v. Talis Biomedical Corporation, et al., 22-cv-105.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

