Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 01, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period January 03 - January 07, 2022 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 342,312 own series B shares (ISIN: SE0016589188) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 9,369,172 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,800 million, which AB Electrolux announced on October 27, 2021. The buyback program, which runs between October 28, 2021 - March 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 03/01/2022 85,578 220.9606 18,909,366.23 04/01/2022 85,578 222.0932 19,006,291.87 05/01/2022 85,578 220.6785 18,885,224.67 07/01/2022 85,578 218.0741 18,662,345.33

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Exane BNP Paribas on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of January 07, 2022 amounts to 26,185,227 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 308,920,308.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Rupini Bersgtröm, Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3483484/1518473.pdf Bilaga_Appendix - full breakdown of AB Electrolux buyback transactions week 01 2022 https://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/3483484/937dc09b6624e820.pdf Pressrelease 20220110 Electrolux repurchased shares week 01

View original content:

SOURCE Electrolux